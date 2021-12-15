GR Catholic Central’s Nolan Ziegler signs with Notre Dame

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Catholic Central football standout Nolan Ziegler signed with Notre Dame on national signing day.

After a great season in high school football — seeing his team’s third consecutive state title — he stayed true to his commitment to Notre Dame Wednesday and signed his national letter of intent Wednesday. He never wavered, even when Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU.

Nolan Ziegler with Grand Rapids Catholic Central during the Division 5 state championship game on Nov. 27, 2021. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

“I’ve grown up wanting to go win a national championship at Notre Dame playing football,” he said.

He also announced he’ll be playing in the All American Game in San Antonio, Texas.