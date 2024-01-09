GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wolverine fans in West Michigan have been celebrating Michigan’s College Football Playoff National Championship victory.

In the halls of Grand Rapids Christian Middle School Wednesday, Michigan fans were relishing in the success of the undefeated national champion Wolverines. Reuben Riley was an offensive lineman for Michigan and now works as a student life coordinator at the school.

“The kids are excited. You’re hearing ‘Go blue’ down the hallways, we’re getting high fives and fist bumps,” Riley said.

His office decorations make it clear who he supported in the big game. His kids go to the school and wore Michigan jerseys in celebration of the victory.

“Very seldomly do you get an opportunity to celebrate perfect, perfection, and that’s what Team 144 gets to do. You get to celebrate not only winning a national championship but being perfect,” Riley said.

But as is common in college sports, there were some naysayers.

“I would say it’s probably 95/5. It’s a couple, Buckeyes and Spartys that are a little sour, but you know they’ve just got to sit back and wait their turn and sit this one out,” Riley said.

The president of the Kalamazoo chapter of the Michigan Alumni Association, Michael Beahon, said he will hold the championship close to his heart.

“It was like 1997 all over again. I was 11 then, but the feeling you get is like, this is the brand that we are — not just the football but the school and everything that goes along with it,” Beahon said.

Adam Assink made the trip from Muskegon to Houston to watch the national title game and was on his way back Wednesday.

“I would say it was almost like being at a Michigan home game, really,” he told News 8 in a Zoom interview. “You look out into the stands and it was at least 60/40 if not 75/25 just seas of maize and blue. There was one little corner of Washington fans. They were relatively hard to hear with all the Michigan cheers going on. So it was a great experience especially, being in the dome in Texas.”

The team’s victory has made returning home an experience seeing all the other fans.

“You’re walking through any airport and even now, I’m walking through the Philly airport and I’m getting high fives and people yelling, ‘Go blue,'” Assink said. “We got on to the airplane this morning in Houston and one of the flight attendants put their phone up to the intercom speaker and was playing the fight song and we had everybody just riled up and going on the flight.”

The Wolverines were scheduled to fly back to Michigan Tuesday night. The university is also planning a celebration on Saturday and will announce details Wednesday.