GLIAC winter and spring sports to resume

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sports are set to return to Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Council schools.

In West Michigan, Davenport University, Ferris State University and Grand Valley State University are GLIAC members.

Conference basketball games will start on Jan. 7, although schools can schedule non-conference games before that.

Schools are also allowed to schedule up to five football games in the spring.

Volleyball is slated to begin Feb. 19, and soccer is scheduled to start March 19.

GLIAC noted it’s establishing consistent COVID-19 testing, safe training, travel, hosting and in-game protocols among its 12 members.

More information can be found online.