GLIAC calls off all sports until next year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has canceled sports for the rest of the year, postponing any play until Jan. 1, 2021.

The GLIAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors made the decision Tuesday, citing the risk of coronavirus infection. The goal now is to shift fall sports to spring, though that plan is still being worked out.

Players may still practice under NCAA guidelines.

“Our council of presidents and GLIAC athletic directors weighed this decision from every angle, hoping to find a feasible option for student-athletes to compete this fall, but in the end, the potential risks to student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans made fall competition impossible,” council chair Richard Pappas of Davenport University said in a Wednesday statement.

“The decision to suspend all sports competition this fall was extremely difficult,” GLIAC Commissioner Kris Dunbar added. “After thoroughly reviewing federal, state, and NCAA SSI (Sport Science Institute) and Board of Governor’s guidelines, it became apparent that conducting contests and championships this fall was insurmountable. My frustration and sadness for the coaches, student-athletes, families and fans is unmitigated. The league will continue to work on protocols for a safe return for our athletic programs, with the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff taking the highest priority.”

The decision was made the same the day the Big Ten and Pac-12 called off their football seasons.

In West Michigan, Davenport University, Ferris State University and Grand Valley State University are GLIAC members.

GLIAC officials had previously said they were going to play only conference games in the fall.