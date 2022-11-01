EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State has announced that four more football players are being suspended for their role in a fight​ in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, bringing the total to eight.

The incident has become a national story after several Michigan State players appeared to team up on two Michigan football players after the 29-7 win for the Wolverines.

Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright have now been suspended, MSU announced on Tuesday.

They join Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young, who were suspended on Sunday.

MSU football coach Mel Tucker said Monday the players will not be able to attend any organized team activities, including meetings, practices, trainings or games.

An investigation of the incident is still underway and those involved could face charges. Michigan defensive back Gemon Green was hit with a helmet and has already hired a lawyer.

Tucker said the incident does not represent what the program is about, and MSU Board of Trustees chairwoman Dianne Byrum called the event unacceptable.

The new suspensions come as different angles and more videos continue to be released.