Ferris State rallies to beat GVSU, claims GLIAC outright

A photo of Ferris State playing Grand Valley at Top Taggart Field. (Nov. 9, 2019)

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris State finished an unbeaten regular season by defeating Grand Valley State 21-16 at Top Taggart Field Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs had to come from behind to defeat the Lakers.

Leading 3-0 in the second quarter, Grand Valley State added to its first-half lead when Isaiah Nkansah scooped up a Travis Russell fumble and ran 79 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was no good and the Lakers held a 9-0 advantage with just 56 seconds left in the half.

Ferris State was able to get into Grand Valley State territory with the help of a good kickoff return and Lakers penalty. That set up a Russell to Xavier Wade 20-yard touchdown strike to leave the score 9-7 at halftime.

The Bulldogs scored the next two touchdowns of the game, both in the third quarter. Tyler Minor broke free for a 26-yard touchdown run and Russell connected with Marcus Taylor on a 52-yard passing touchdown to build the Bulldogs lead to 21-9.

Grand Valley State scored late in the fourth quarter when Cole Katopka found Brandon Wadley on a 62-yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs finish GLIAC play with a perfect 8-0 record for the second consecutive season. 

Grand Valley State falls to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the GLIAC. The Lakers face Wayne State next Saturday at Lubbers Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. 

Ferris State has a bye week before the playoffs begin. 

