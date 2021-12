GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hopes to find a way to turn the Oxford High School tragedy into a path towards safer schools in the future.

“In this tragedy it is hard to see anything ... constructive come from this. I mean it’s horrifying, it’s gut wrenching. But maybe we can take some action together to make this less likely to happen, and we have to. We have a duty to the four souls we lost to pursue that and to all kids in all schools all across the state,” Whitmer said.