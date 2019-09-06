Ferris State hangs on to beat Findlay

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris State got the stop it needed holding Findlay out of the endzone on a two-point conversion in the final minute defeating the Oilers 24-23 in the season opener at Top Taggart Field.

The Bulldogs took a 24-17 lead on a Davontae Harrington four-yard run with 11:57 left in the game.

Findlay scored its final touchdown on a Matt Winzeler two-yard run with just :51 left in the game.

Findlay attempted a pass to take the lead, but Ferris State knocked the ball away at the goal line.

The Bulldogs held a 17-14 advantage at the half — thanks to a Travis Russell two-yard touchdown run.

Ferris State’s first offensive play from scrimmage was a touchdown.

Russell hit Sy Barnett on a 59-yard pass. That tied the game at 7-7.

Findlay tied the game at 17-17 with a field goal in the third quarter to set the stage for the final quarter.

