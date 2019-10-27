Ferris State, GVSU earn GLIAC victories

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Both Grand Valley State and Ferris State earned victories in GLIAC football action Saturday.

The Lakers hosted Davenport at Lubbers Stadium Saturday night, earning the victory by a 27-7 score.

==Watch game highlights above.==

Cole Kotopka had a passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns to lead Grand Valley. The Lakers improve to 7-1 overall.

Davenport drops to 3-4 on the season.

Ferris State got a big day from quarterback Jayru Campbell in a 34-10 victory over Saginaw Valley State.

Campbell finished with 347 yards passing and two touchdowns to go with 61 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

The Bulldogs improve to 8-0 overall on the season.