Ferris State football fans headed to Texas to watch championship game

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 100 Ferris State University football fans will be headed to McKinney, Texas Thursday to watch the team play in the NCAA Division II football national championship.

Ferris State (13-0) will take on Valdosta State (12-1) in the championship game Saturday night. The game is a rematch of the 2018 championship game, when Ferris lost to Valdosta 49-47.

If the Bulldogs win, it will be their first NCAA Division II football national championship.

Three busloads of fans will be headed down to Texas to watch the game, the university said in a release. The buses filled up very fast, Associate Dean of Student Life Nicholas Campau said.

“It was an unbelievable response. We had two buses filled by 10:30 a.m.,” Campau said in a release. “Our plans for a waiting list and stand-by participation were resolved early that afternoon when we filled a third bus and then closed reservations for our caravan to McKinney.”

The game will kick off at 9 p.m. Saturday.