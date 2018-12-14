Ferris State excited, at ease on big stage

MCKINNEY, Texas (WOOD) — Two days before they play the biggest game of their careers, the Ferris State Bulldogs are staying loose.

At Thursday practice in metro Dallas as they prepare for the NCAA Division II national championship, players laughed with one another and danced as they photobombed their coach during an interview.

That evening, they and their opponents from Valdosta State attended a party put on by their host, McKinney Independent School, playing games and chowing down on massive amounts of Texas barbeque.

Head coach Tony Annese, meanwhile, is enjoying the grind as he prepares for the 16th game of the season.

“Sixteen games is amazing,” he said. “Sixteen games with 15 behind us where our guys have not slipped up is extraordinarily amazing. One more to go. I’m proud of our mentality. Very gritty.”