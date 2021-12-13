Ferris State averaging 50 PPG going into championship game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris State’s football team is headed to the NCAA D-II championship game.

Ferris State (13-0) will be taking on Valdosta State (12-1) Saturday at in McKinney, Texas.

The team has been averaging about 50 points per game in the playoffs. They routed Shepherd University 55-7 in the semi-finals and beat Northwest Missouri State 41-20 in the national quarterfinals.

Tony Annese, who recently saw the team’s 100th win as their head coach, says the team supports one another.

“They really have a lot of admiration for each other a lot of respect,” Annese said. “It’s really one of those things where … we come to work every day and those guys all support one another, it’s been really magical.”

He says seeing the team win the championship would be a “dream come true.”

The game kicks off at 9 p.m.