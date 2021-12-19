Ferris St. wins first D-II title, routs Valdosta St.

Ferris State running back Tyler Minor (7) leaps over Valdosta State defensive back Sean Colman (27) in the first half of the Division II championship NCAA college football game against Valdosta State in McKinney, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Jared Bernhardt had three touchdown runs in the first half as undefeated Ferris State built a big lead and cruised to its first Division II championship with a 58-17 rout of Valdosta State.

It was the most points scored in a D-II title game since Delta State beat Bloomsburg 63-34 in 2000.

It was also the largest margin of victory since Northern Colorado’s 51-0 win against New Haven in 1997.

The Ferris football team arriving back in Michigan after winning their first Division II championship.

Ferris State (14-0) finished with 581 yards of offense, 459 yards on the ground, to cap its dominate season. Twelve of the Bulldogs’ 14 wins were by double digits.