Expert talks Michigan football coaching shakeup as Gattis leaves for Miami

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Jim Harbaugh will be the Michigan head football coach for another season, but the coaching shakeup has only just begun.

After three seasons with the Wolverines, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is making a lateral move to become the offensive coordinator at Miami. Gattis’ best year was the 2021 season when he won the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach, while leading the Wolverines to a Top-25 offensive and the program’s first appearance in the CFB Playoff.

Under Gattis, Michigan averaged 443.1 yards and 35.8 points per game last season.

News 8’s Marlee Wierda spoke with Michigan football expert Chris Balas from TheWolverine.com to discuss the shakeup within the program. They discussed Harbaugh’s return to Ann Arbor, Gattis making the move to Miami and more.

