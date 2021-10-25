ESPN College GameDay to be at Michigan-Michigan State game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — ESPN’s College GameDay announced on Twitter Monday that it will be heading to East Lansing for Saturday’s big matchup between Michigan State and Michigan.

There’s a lot on the line this week for both teams, and College GameDay being in town just adds to the already building hype.

This is the first time the two teams have played while undefeated since 2010. The teams have never been 7-0 when they played. In addition, this will the first time the two teams have played each other while both ranked in the top 10 since 1964.

"𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙄𝙎 𝙎𝙋𝘼𝙍𝙏𝘼!"



We're heading to East Lansing for No. 6 @UMichFootball vs. No. 8 @MSU_Football LIVE from Ralph Young Field! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3Gh5KVHHxb — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 25, 2021

College GameDay is ESPN’s pre-game show, traveling to schools’ campuses for the weekly live show.

The game kicks off at noon and will air on Fox.