‘Do it or die trying’: Wolverines aiming for Big Ten title this season

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

INDIANAPOLIS (WOOD) — For years Ohio State has been a thorn in the side of the Michigan Wolverines.

Whenever the Maize and Blue look like they may have a chance to get to the Big Ten title game, they are brought back down by the Buckeyes. Heading into this year, the Wolverines clearly are not shying away from that history as they focus on finally getting over the hump.

“We’re going to do it or die trying” Harbaugh says about beating Ohio State, MSU and striving for a Big Ten Championship.



“We got to get to the top” — Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) July 22, 2021

“To win the championship, to beat Ohio, our rivals Michigan State, everybody. That’s what we want to do and we’re going to do it or die trying,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday during the Big Ten Media Days.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is ready to give it his all.

“That’s my attitude at least, I’m willing to die for this,” Hutchinson said. “I put my heart and soul into Michigan football. I’m just willing to do whatever to get back to the top and to get this team back to winning.”