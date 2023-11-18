ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University beat Ferris State University 21-14 Saturday at Lubbers Stadium.

In one of the biggest rivalries in Division 2, the Lakers and the Bulldogs met for the second time this season. Last time they played, on Oct. 14, GVSU won the regular season battle 49-28.

The Bulldogs were without Head Coach Tony Annese Saturday: Annese was suspended for one postseason game after two players lit cigars in a smoke-free locker room.

Grand Valley will move forward in the playoffs, with the next game set for Nov. 25.