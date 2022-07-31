GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Davenport football team is mourning the loss of one of their teammates.

Davenport University announced on Sunday that EyQuan Cobb, a defensive lineman for the Panthers, died in a shooting in Detroit on Friday night. Eyquan was 21 years old, just days away from celebrating his 22nd birthday on Aug. 1.

“Words cannot express the pain felt right now,” head football coach Sparky McEwen said in a release. “The Davenport football family is heartbroken to hear the news of our teammate and brother EyQuan. He was a light who always had a smile on his face. He was a hardworking student-athlete focused on graduation and success on the field. He was a committed teammate, a loyal friend, and a loving son and brother. He will be greatly missed by many.”

“The loss of a student-athlete is always impactful, but the loss of EyQuan Cobb to a tragic and senseless act of gun violence is heartbreaking for our football team, our athletic department and the entire DU campus,” athletic director Paul Lowden said in the release. “EyQuan was an example of a student-athlete who was a passionate contributor on the field and in the classroom. He was a player that modeled the attributes of leadership, commitment and hard work within our DU community. We hope that his family, friends and all those affected by his passing will find strength during this extremely challenging time.”

Cobb played for the Panthers for three seasons after graduating from Detroit Central High School. He played in 10 games during his career, with eight tackles.