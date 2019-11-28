CMU eyes MAC West, Ferris State preps for Central Missouri

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — If Central Michigan beats Toledo Friday, the Chippewas will clinch the MAC West.

Whether they do it or not, they’ve had an impressive season. New head coach Jim McElwain took over a program that went 1-11 last year and was winless in the MAC. This year, CMU is 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

“Regardless of whatever the result is, we’ve got a lot ahead of us. For us to go out and achieve some things that probably not a lot of people thought (we) would is something that’s pretty special,” McElwain said. “My goal more than anything for this football team was to see the individual players actually commit to something more than themselves, and you know what, a bunch of them have and it’s been great to see.”

Kickoff is set for noon Friday in Mt. Pleasant. If the Chippewas wins, they’ll also get a trip to the MAC Championship Game. If they lose, Western Michigan is going.

In Big Rapids, Ferris State, which had a bye in the first round of the playoffs, is getting ready for a Round 2 matchup versus Central Missouri.

Last year, the Bulldogs made it all the way to the Division II championship game before losing.

“It’s been so amazing to go 15-1 last year and now 10-0 this year. I’m not good in math, but I think that’s 25-1 in the last two years,” head coach Tony Annese said. “But you have that dream and when you lay down at night, you kind of start thinking about the feeling you had when you were in Texas last year. I catch myself with that feeling sometimes, but I think, ‘Oh, boy, we have a long road ahead of us.’ But that’s what you want: You want to see your guys flourish.”

Kickoff is noon Saturday in Big Rapids.