GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Calvin University is adding a football program, a move the university’s president hailed as a “win-win.”

The Grand Rapids university will launch the team for next season. The search for a coach will start next month.

“We are excited to extend Calvin’s athletic brand to as many student-athletes as possible. This translates to competitive excellence and a compelling student-athlete experience in a faith-based institution. That’s Calvin,” Director of Athletics Jim Timmer said in a statement.

Calvin’s strategic plan for athletics, which was approved Friday, also includes the addition of women’s acrobatics and tumbling and men’s volleyball — searches for head coaches in those programs has already started. The school is also eying the addition of ice hockey, including for women.

“We are one of the premier athletics programs in all of Division III and so why not add more offerings that meet the needs of our students,” university President Wiebe Boer stated. “By adding these sports, we are providing students who have competed throughout high school the opportunity to get the best Christian liberal arts education around and continue in the sport they love. It’s a win-win.”

The strategic plan will also fund a renovation and expansion athletics facilities, including the construction of new outdoor soccer, lacrosse and football fields.