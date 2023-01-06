GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Calvin University has chosen a leader for its first football team ever.

The university announced Friday that it had chosen Trent Figg as head coach of Calvin’s first football team, which will kick off competition in the fall of 2024. The school announced the addition of a football team in late October and started the search for a head coach in early November.

Figg, 36, comes from the University of Oregon, where he was the football program’s senior offensive analyst. He has also coached and helped lead teams at his alma mater, William Jewell College, Southern Arkansas University, Missouri State and the University of Hawaii.

He was chosen by a search committee from a national pool of candidates that Calvin said included representation from faculty, staff, administrators and coaches.

Figg said his football coaching philosophy includes recruiting players who want to grow as Christians, love football and want to be great servant-leaders who will give back to society. Figg says he is looking for young men who will be dynamic playmakers.

“We want Christian young men who are tough. We will be building a program from scratch which will present some early challenges so we will need our players to have toughness,” said Figg in a statement.

He played as a defensive back at William Jewell college in Missouri for four years where he earned degrees in secondary education and physical education. He also holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Northwest Missouri State.

“Adding football to its athletics offerings is a significant step for Calvin University. It’s an opportunity that my family and I are extremely excited about. We can’t wait to get to Calvin and get to work,” said Figg in a statement.