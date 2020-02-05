Buckeye-bound: Muskegon’s Martinez makes it official

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon standout Cameron Martinez signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to continue his football career at Ohio State.

He did it flanked by family and in front of a cheering crowd filled with fans and fellow students.

“I don’t really feel a lot of pressure,” Martinez said when asked about committing to a program that just competed in the College Football Playoff. “I know the player that I am. I know if I do the right things and do what I have to do, I will be successful.”

Martinez, who made highlight-reel plays as a star quarterback for the Big Reds, will play on the defensive side for the Buckeyes.

“It was 100% my choice,” Martinez said. “I could come in and try both if I really was on the fence but just processing everything through, I felt like defense was the place for me.”

“Thanks to a lot of you guys for making me the person and player I am today.”@CM240 giving credit to his classmates for how he’s developed

Ohio State announced some changes in December when defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left to take the head coaching job at Boston College. That news made Martinez decide to rethink his commitment to the Buckeyes, but, he never really wavered on where he’d end up.

“When the whole thing went down, Ohio State was still the school for me,” Martinez said. “Coach Hafley was the lead recruiter for me and him leaving, I wanted to see who else they were going to hire.”

The new hire was Kerry Coombs, who served the last two seasons as the Tennessee Titans’ defensive backs coach. He previously held the same position under Urban Meyer at Ohio State.

“I got a chance to sit down with him and talk with him,” Martinez said. “Almost in a way, I felt even better which is a good thing. I’m grateful for it.”

Martinez’s ultimate dream is to play in the NFL. He feels Ohio State will best prepare him to realize that.

“I feel like that door is wide open for me,” he said.

If Martinez continues developing the way he has at Muskegon, there’s a good chance he will walk right through that door.