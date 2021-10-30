Both undefeated, No. 8 Spartans and No. 6 Wolverines to face off

(left) Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Michigan State won 20-15. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (right) Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — The Spartans and the Wolverines will go head-to-head today in a much-anticipated rivalry game.

The game will kick off at noon at Spartan Stadium, also known as “The Woodshed,” in East Lansing.

The two teams are both going into the game undefeated, with Michigan ranked at No. 6 and Michigan State ranked at No. 8. It is the first top 10 matchup between the two teams since 1964.

Much more than bragging rights are at stake for the rivals. The winner will be in position to contend for a Big Ten conference championship and spot in the College Football Playoff.

The team that can run the ball better will likely win. Michigan is averaging a Big Ten-best 253.3 yards rushing per game with running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker has run for 997 yards to rank second in the country.

The weather is supposed to be perfect for football as Michiganders from across the state gather in person and virtually to watch the game.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has officially declared the week of Oct. 25 to Oct. 31 as Rivalry Week.

The Spartan Ticket Office is warning of ticket fraud and scams ahead of the game. It cannot guarantee tickets not purchased through the Spartan Ticket Office, the University of Michigan or StubHub. To confirm a ticket is legit, call the Spartan Ticket Office at 517.355.1610.