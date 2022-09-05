ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Before the season started, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh said two of his quarterbacks could lead the Wolverines to a championship — but after week one’s 51-7 victory over Colorado State, the Wolverines may not be any closer to figuring out who that championship-caliber QB is going to be.

Cade McNamara threw one touchdown and went one for six on third-down conversions. J.J. McCarthy came in and finished out most of the second half, completing all four of his passes, but McNamara said he didn’t anticipate splitting time.

“I would definitely say it’s pretty unusual,” McNamara said. “It was kind of a thing that I wasn’t expecting by the end of camp. I thought I had my best camp. I thought I put myself in a good position, but that was just the decision coach went with. At this point, I have a callus made on how to deal with these things.”

“Both are warriors,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t feel like I have to manage anything. I’ve just got to let them go out and compete and do what they do.”

McCarthy is expected to start under center on week two against Hawaii, leaving a lot of uncertainty as to who will hang onto the starting job for the rest of the season.

There were also a lot of question marks surrounding the defense, which returned only four starters. Still, they proved they can provide comfort for the Wolverines. They made six sacks, holding the Rams scoreless until late in the fourth quarter.

“There are so many different guys at D-line that can do great things for this football team and play winning football,” lineman Mike Morris said. “We just switched it up as much as possible and everybody ate and I feel like we bring a lot of depth and versatility to every game.”

One player came away from Saturday with a win in more ways than one. Before the game started, tight end Eric All was being congratulated by his teammates. He’s a new father after his girlfriend gave birth before the game.