GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Wolverines are the top seed for the 2023-24 College Football Playoff but based out of the odds coming out of Las Vegas, you wouldn’t know it.

The undefeated Wolverines will face SEC champion Alabama in the Rose Bowl and were initially listed as 2.5-point favorites on many sportsbooks. However, that number has quickly dropped as a majority of bettors placed their money on the Crimson Tide. Most sportsbooks now list Michigan as a 1.5- or even 1-point favorite.

Bettors may have been impressed by Alabama’s upset win over the two-time defending champions and may have cooled on the Wolverines after a ho-hum 26-0 win over Iowa. But the Wolverines do have something on their side: the advanced metrics.

The Alabama Crimson Tide upset top-ranked Georgia with a 27-24 win to win the SEC championship and grab the final spot in the College Football Playoff. (John Bazemore/AP)

ESPN’s SP+ ratings, designed by longtime college football analyst Bill Connelly, not only has Michigan as the highest-rated team in the country, but estimates the Wolverines are the clear favorites heading into their New Year’s Day matchup.

The SP+ model gives Michigan a 69% chance of winning the game and estimates the final score will be approximately 29-20, averaging the winning margin at 8.4 points in favor of the Wolverines.

In overall rankings, SP+ believes Michigan has the 10th-best offense in the country, the top-rated defense and the fourth-best special teams unit. Alabama is the No. 7 team in the country per SP+, with the 11th-best offense, ninth-best defense and second-best special teams.

Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins celebrates with a confetti “snow angel” after the Wolverines’ 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. (AJ Mast/AP)

The SP+ isn’t much higher on the other two College Football Playoff teams. Texas ranks sixth, less than a point ahead of Alabama. The metric lists Pac-12 champion Washington as the 11th-best team in the country.

Brian Fremeau’s FEI — the Fremeau Efficiency Index — is even lower on Alabama. The longtime sports analyst has yet to publish his game predictions, but the index ranks Alabama 11th overall, behind both Washington and Texas, and well below the top-ranked Wolverines.

DEEP DIVE INTO SP+

For a fun deep dive into the advanced stats behind college football, SP+ also does a comprehensive ranking of all five NCAA divisions, from the Football Bowl Division all the way through Division III.

Grand Valley State, which lost a 7-6 heartbreaker last weekend in the Division II quarterfinals, is considered the second-best DII team in the country at No. 158 overall. Ferris State isn’t far behind at No. 161. Both are ranked ahead of Akron, Temple and Nevada, which play two divisions higher.

Hope College, with a 6-4 record in Division III, is considered the 490th best college team in the country, while Kalamazoo College fell further back at No. 650.

Calvin University will hold its inaugural season next year. It will start the season with arguably the worst team in college football. The Oberlin O-Men, more than 100 years after their infamous showdown with the Wolverines, is ranked the 759th team by SP+ — just one spot ahead of last place: Fitchburg State.