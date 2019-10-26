Bellamy runs for 4 TDs, W. Michigan plows past Bowling Green

Western Michigan Broncos running back LeVante Bellamy (2) stiff arms Bowling Green Falcons defensive back Jordan Anderson (18) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Levante Bellamy rushed for 178 yards and a career-high four touchdowns — including one that covered 75 yards — as Western Michigan remained unbeaten at home with a 49-10 defeat of Bowling Green on Saturday.

Less than a minute into the second half, Bellamy took a handoff and started right, cut back left through a huge gap on the left side of the line, and in a matter of steps was past the secondary and sprinting 75 yards untouched down the sideline to make it 28-3 for the Broncos (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). The run was his longest, and the longest by a Bronco since Jamauri Bogan’s 76-yarder in 2015.

Bowling Green (2-6, 1-3) had taken a 3-0 lead on a Nate Needham 31-yard field goal but Bellamy erased that in the first minute of the second quarter with a TD run from the 9.

Bowling Green’s Grant Loy was 18-of-26 passing for 136 yards but threw two interceptions. The Falcons were outgained 574-266 in total yardage. Treshaun Hayward, the MAC leader in tackles (11.63) made 13 Saturday including three tackles for loss.