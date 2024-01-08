GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Millions of people across the country will tune in Monday to see if the Michigan Wolverines can complete their perfect season and take home the team’s first national championship since 1997.

The top-ranked Wolverines will face the No. 2 Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium in Houston for the College Football Playoff Championship. The game is expected to kick off at 7:45 p.m. ET, but TV and radio coverage starts well before that.

ESPN’s coverage kicks off at 2 p.m. with “College Football Live,” followed by “Championship Drive” at 3 p.m., “College Gameday” at 5 p.m. and “College Football Pregame” at 7 p.m.

Local coverage from the LEARFIELD Michigan Sports Network will start at 4:30 p.m. The game will be called by the Wolverines’ crew with Doug Karsch on play-by-play, Jon Jansen on color and Jason Avant on the sidelines.

The radio broadcast will be available on 36 different frequencies across Michigan, including WOOD-FM in Grand Rapids and WZUU-FM in Kalamazoo. It will also be carried on Sirius Satellite Radio.

ESPN will carry seven different broadcasts of the game, including the primary call with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath.

“Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show” will air on ESPN2, featuring McAfee and a cadre of analysts and other gusts to discuss the game. “The Command Center” will air on ESPNU, offering different angles of the game and advanced statistics. The “SkyCast” will air on ESPNEWS providing an overhead view of the game. And ESPN Deportes will carry a Spanish-language telecast with Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Katia Castorena and Sebastian Christensen.

The ESPN App will also have two more specialized feeds called “Hometown Radio,” which will sync the radio call from each team with the televised feed.