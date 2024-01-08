HOUSTON (WOOD) — Members of the last team to win a national championship for the Michigan Wolverines are in Houston to cheer on this year’s team.

In 1997, Michigan beat Washington State to earn the national title.

“I feel it every day. It changed my life from ’97 to now,” said Jon Jansen, who was the captain of the 1997 and now works as a radio broadcaster for Michigan football. “Even when we open up the broadcast, and (fellow broadcaster) Doug Karsch talks about the captain of the 1997 national championship team, I get goosebumps.”

Jansen will call Monday night’s game versus Washington on the radio.

Team members say the 1997 run created a strong bond among them. Even more than 25 years later, they turn out 100 strong for reunions. They’ve been celebrating together at various events in Houston over the last several days.

“I member when I was in grade school, I was drawing pictures of Michigan football and Michigan Wolverines and followed the Fab 5, and so that’s been my thing from a very young age. Then to be able to go to school there and play football and be a part of the program has been awesome,” East Grand Rapids native P.J. Cwyna, a lineman for the 1997 Wolverines, said.

“Everything that these kids have been doing on the field now, fast forward 25 years for guys like myself and other guys, we have so much passion for this team, this university, that everything they do on the field, we just take so much pride in,” agreed 1997 Michigan tight end Shawn Thompson.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston.