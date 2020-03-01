Western Michigan tops Northern Illinois on Printy’s 3

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Brandon Johnson and Michael Flowers scored 20 points apiece and Jared Printy buried a 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining to send Western Michigan past Northern Illinois 72-69 on Saturday.

Johnson sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and added seven rebounds for the Broncos (12-17, 5-11 Mid-American Conference), who snapped a five-game skid. Flowers buried 8 of 13 shots, including 4 of 5 from distance.

Jared Printy with the clutch triple gives @WMUMBB a 3-point lead with 5.8 seconds remaining in the game👀@WOODTV: pic.twitter.com/uC9k0vmW10 — Andy McDonald (@andy_mcdonald23) February 29, 2020

Eugene German came off the bench to score 23 to pace the Huskies (17-12, 10-6), who entered the day in first place in the West Division.

Lacey James, a graduate of Wayland Union High School, contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. He has been averaging nine points and eight rebounds per game.

Lacey James (@LaceyJames10) is a native of Grand Rapids and attended Wayland Union High School. He now leads the Huskies in blocks and rebounds in his senior campaign.



More on his story coming for @WOODTV: pic.twitter.com/0pvDbYUA47 — Andy McDonald (@andy_mcdonald23) February 29, 2020

Darius Beane finished with 11 points and six boards.

The Broncos led 32-24 at halftime, but Northern Illinois battled back to knot the score at 69 on German’s layup with 33 seconds left. Printy followed with his go-ahead 3 before German misfired from beyond the arc with a chance to tie.

Western Michigan shot 54% from the floor and 63% from beyond the arc (12 of 19). The Broncos hit 8 of 13 foul shots. Northern Illinois shot 48% overall but just 33% from distance (6 of 18) and 50% at the free-throw line (10 of 20).

The two teams split the season series. Northern Illinois won the first meeting 58-52.

-WOODTV.com staff contributed to this report