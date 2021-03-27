NCAA Sweet 16: Baylor beats Michigan in OT 78-75

Baylor’s DiJonai Carrington shoots past Michigan’s Emily Kiser during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 24 points on a perfect shooting game and Queen Egbo made two big plays in the final seconds of overtime, helping No. 2 Baylor beat No. 6 Michigan 78-75 in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Egbo gave Baylor a 78-75 lead with a foul shot with 19 seconds left. After Leigha Brown scored for Michigan, Egbo picked up an assist on Moon Ursin’s wide-open layup.

#Michigan falls just short 78-75 they fall to Baylor. Best NCAA Tournament run for the Wolverines ever and they nearly extended it. — Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) March 27, 2021

Akienreh Johnson missed a half-court try for Michigan, and the Big Ten team was unable to get another shot up before time ran out.