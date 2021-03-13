Kelly, Davis lead Central Michigan women to MAC title

Central Michigan players celebrate after defeating Bowling Green 77-72 in an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Micaela Kelly scored 29 points, Molly Davis added 23 and second-seeded Central Michigan edged top-seeded Bowling Green 77-72 for the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship and the Chippewas’ sixth trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Central Michigan made the key plays down the stretch. Davis hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with five minutes to play and her 3-pointer with just under a minute to go capped a 10-0 run for a 75-67 lead.

Bowling Green, which starts three freshman, a sophomore and junior, missed three shots and had two turnovers in an almost 4 1/2-minute dry spell. Elissa Brett scored 18 points to lead the Falcons, who were 10-21 last season and picked to finish 11th among the 12 MAC teams.

