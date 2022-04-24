GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hours before the NBA draft early-entry deadline, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson announced he will be coming back to Ann Arbor for a third season.

Dickinson posted a picture on social media with the caption “I ain’t done yet,” announcing he will return to Juwan Howard’s program and put his NBA dreams on hold for another year.

Dickinson played a big role in Michigan’s surprise Sweet 16 campaign this season, averaging 18.5 points through three NCAA Tournament games. He ended the season on 56.3% shooting, while averaging 18.6 points per game. He also scored a career-high 33 points against rival Michigan State. So far it’s been a decorated career for the 7’1″ center, who was the 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year while leading Michigan to a Big Ten Championship that same season.

Dickinson was among two other Wolverine draft prospects, including Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan. Houstan and Diabate have not made any public announcements on their decision.