WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Grace Christian used a strong second half to defeat Great Lakes Christian 96-84 Tuesday night on the campus of Grace Christian.

Austin Jackson led the way with 32 points. Adam Kregel added 27 points including seven three-pointers. Brandon Winchester-Jones also had 15 points. Keoante Blackamore chipped in with 10 points.

Grace Christian improves to 15-11.