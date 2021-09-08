Michigan State football, basketball players to get $6,000

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit mortgage company led by a former Michigan State basketball player will pay $500 a month to all basketball and football players at his alma mater.

The sponsorship by Mat Ishbia and United Wholesale Mortgage will provide more than 130 athletes with $6,000 a year.

The NCAA in July said athletes could be paid for their name, image or likeness.

Ishbia was a walk-on who was a member of Michigan State’s 2000 national championship basketball team. In February, Ishbia announced a $32 million donation to MSU’s athletic program.