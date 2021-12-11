GVSU soccer wins NCAA championship game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Valley State University soccer team won the NCAA D-II championship Saturday.

The team won beat the College of Saint Rose 3-2 at the companionship game in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Kennedy Bearden got the first goal of the game for the Lakers. A goal from the Golden Knights tied the game 1-1.

With 17:33 left in the game, Cecilia Steinwascher brought the Lakers to a 2-1 lead.

Saint Rose tied the game with a corner kick.

Bearden scored the winning goal in overtime, bringing the final score to 3-2.

The win is the team’s 7th NCAA championship.

