REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8 seeks a motivated and energetic Production person who enjoys working as a team member in a fast pace broadcast environment. This is a multifaceted position, so the ideal candidate will have a diverse skill set from creative to technical. Primary responsibilities involve weekend directing, floor directing, teleprompter operation, robotic camera control, handheld camera operation and graphic design for newscasts and other local programming. Previous directing, floor directing, teleprompter operation and robotic camera operation for a local network affiliate is preferred.

No phone calls please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability