REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8, news leader in West Michigan, is looking for an experienced journalist to anchor our weekend evening newscasts. We are seeking someone to lead the weekend team who understands how to win in a competitive news environment. Candidates must be willing to work, help the producer, make calls to help the assignment editor, be willing to run out to the scene of breaking news and be a mentor to the reporters. This is not a job to simply be a face on television.

Candidates must have a commanding on-air presence, sound decision-making, the ability to craft a compelling story, and a sense of teamwork that brings everyone together. Outside of the weekends, the anchor would report for the weekday newscasts and occasionally fill in anchoring on other newscasts.

Bachelor’s degree in Communication/Journalism or related degree with two years television anchoring or five years reporting experience required. An understanding of social media importance and excellent news judgement with an expansive knowledge of local and national current events, history, newsmakers and issues preferred.

West Michigan offers a variety of lifestyles, from the vibrant, urban, city-center in Grand Rapids to the relaxed lakeshore communities. The area abounds with museums, unique restaurants and breweries. Learn more about the city at www.experiencegr.com.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability