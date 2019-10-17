Television Studio Technician (Part-Time)

​Responsible for all production, shooting and editing for Community Affairs which includes: all partner content, news, campaigns, PSA's and all other production associated with CA. Proficiency in non-linear editing with ability to follow a project to completion. Duties also include management of all contracts and reports. Also, responsible for our community web content. The perfect candidate will have an active writing style, be a self-starter, able to work on several projects simultaneously, plus have good relationships in the community. Needs to work well with the public and community gatherings. Administrative and organizational aptitude a must. Looking for someone with enthusiasm and innovative ideas.

Bachelor degree with at least two years of television production experience preferred.