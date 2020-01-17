Television Studio Tech (part-time)

WOOD TV8 seeks a motivated and energetic Studio Tech who enjoys working as team in a fast-paced environment. This a multifaceted position, so the ideal candidate will have a diverse skill set from creative to technical. Primary responsibilities involve graphics design, floor directing, robotic and handheld camera operation for newscasts and other local programming.

Previous floor directing and graphics experience (Photoshop and AfterEffects) for a local network affiliate is preferred.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability