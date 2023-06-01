REQUIREMENTS: We are seeking a skilled and experienced Television Production Technician to join our team. As a Television Production Technician, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of our television production processes. You will be responsible for setting up, operating and maintaining all technical equipment required for in-studio and remote television productions, including ENG cameras, jib’s, Steadicam, studio cameras, audio systems, lighting systems and video editing software for live and recorded shows. Your expertise will be essential in delivering high-quality broadcasts and ensuring an exceptional viewer experience.

This position provides the opportunity to contribute to the creation of compelling television content while utilizing your technical expertise. If you are passionate about television production, possess excellent technical skills, and thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced environment, we would love to hear from you.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability