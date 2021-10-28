STUDIO TECHNICIAN (part-time)

REQUIREMENTS: WOODTV 8 seeks a motivated and energetic Studio Tech who enjoys working as a team member in a fast-paced broadcast environment. This is a multifaceted position, so the ideal candidate will have a diverse skillset from creative to technical. Primary responsibilities involve floor directing, teleprompter operation, robotic camera control, handheld camera operation and graphic design for newscasts and other local programming. Previous floor directing, teleprompter operation and robotic camera operation for a local network affiliate is preferred.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability