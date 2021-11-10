WOOD TV is looking for a dynamic and multi-talented Sports MMJ / Reporter to join our sports broadcasting and digital team! This is not an entry-level position. We’re looking for someone with a minimum of three years of professional experience in the field, on digital, and at the anchor desk. We need a polished reporter / fill-in anchor with an energetic personality, a creative storyteller, a social media rock star, and – above all – a positive attitude and a drive to win. You’ll be expected to develop relationships with contacts, dig up story ideas, and follow and break the biggest sports stories in West Michigan!

The Sports MMJ / Reporter is responsible for researching, writing, capturing visual content and editing stories for multiple platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

This is not a 9-to-5 job. You will be an MMJ reporter, producer and fill-in anchor, and you will also shoot and edit your own stuff. You will write web stories and craft digital-exclusive content. You will post and go live on social media. You will make public appearances and get to know viewers in the community.

If you think you have what it takes, apply HERE.

No phone calls please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability