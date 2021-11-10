REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV is looking for a dynamic and multi-talented Sports Anchor / Reporter to join our sports broadcasting and digital team! This is not an entry-level position. We’re looking for someone with a minimum of five years of professional experience in the field, on digital, and at the anchor desk. We need a polished presentation, energetic personality, a creative storyteller, a social media rock star, and – above all – a positive attitude and a drive to win. You’ll be expected to develop relationships with contacts, dig up story ideas, and follow and break the biggest sports stories in West Michigan!

The Sports Anchor / Reporter is responsible for researching, writing, capturing visual content and editing stories for multiple platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

You will produce and present sports reports for all platforms, including producing long-form content.

If you think you have what it takes, apply HERE.

