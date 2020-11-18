Reporter

WOOD TV

Are you driven to have your story lead the newscasts and digital platforms every single day? If you’re a driven reporter who knows how to investigate, build sources, and tell stories that impact our community — we should talk. We’re a Digital-First newsroom with a defined brand built around breaking news, severe weather, and investigations. The position requires the ability to shoot and edit content when needed.

College degree or the equivalent experience and broadcast experience preferred.

If you know how to break stories, work sources, write and shoot for TV, the web and social media, apply HERE.

