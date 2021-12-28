REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV is looking for a Reporter/Multi-Media Journalist to deliver content that is meaningful and impactful to our growing and diverse community. The multi-media journalist must have the drive to break stories, investigate, build sources and find enterprise content across all platforms. The reporter will develop stories for TV, create unique content for digital and use other social platforms to serve our audiences. Must have at least three years of relevant on-air experience and a passion to deliver excellent journalism with quality and integrity.

If this sounds like you, please apply HERE.

No phone calls please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability