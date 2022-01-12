REGIONAL ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8, WOTV 4 and WXSP TV is hiring a Regional Sales Account Executive. Candidate must have proven success in retaining solid client relationships and ability to target accounts and strategize revenue and share increases. Must be able to prepare and deliver sales presentations, develop advertising schedules across 3 television stations and digital platforms, and implement strategies to consistently grow revenue and exceed goals. Time management and organizational skills a must. Knowledge of Wide Orbit, Comscore, Nielsen, Marshall Marketing is a plus.

Minimum of 3 years experience in broadcast media and digital sales, proven track record of handling transactional broadcast accounts with an ability to grow and maximize revenue and market share, strong negotiation skills to maximize opportunities for all three stations, experience in achieving long-range objectives and implementing strategies and actions to achieve them and proficiency with Wide Orbit Traffic and Media Sales, PowerPoint and Excel are preferred. A valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record is required.

If interested apply HERE.

No phone calls, please. Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability