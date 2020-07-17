Nexstar’s Grand Rapids station group is looking for a multi-talented, creative Promotions Producer with production experience. The Promotions Producer will be a highly motivated and creative individual that will share responsibility with our production team. This position will be responsible for producing effective on-air promotional spots, special projects, and flexing into production/studio work on a regular basis. Candidates should have the requisite of shooting, editing (Adobe Suite), motion graphic experience and knowledge of studio production such as floor directing, robotic camera controls etc. Special consideration to candidates with news affinity.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability