The #1 station in West Michigan is looking for a Promotion Manager to lead a team of promotion and commercial producers that create on-air, on-line and outside marketing for the station’s news and programming brands, organizes and executes special projects and overseas production for our commercial clients. The #1 station in West Michigan is looking for a Promotion Manager to lead a team of promotion and commercial producers that create on-air, on-line and outside marketing for the station’s news and programming brands, organizes and executes special projects and overseas production for our commercial clients. Candidates must have a passion for working with and around a newsroom, understand news operations and the importance of promoting newscasts and news products in the marketplace.

Must have bachelors degree in broadcasting, marketing, advertising or the equivalent related experience with at least 3 years in television promotion. Experience with Adobe Creative Suite, After Effects and Photoshop required. Experience with Inews and Wide Orbit a plus.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability