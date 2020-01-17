Production Operations Manager

WOOD TV8, the leading station in news and local content for West Michigan, is seeking a Production Manager to oversee the technical operations for our live, local daily content and lead our production team members. A passion for creating great live, local television and a deep technical skill set is a must!

This position leads the technical execution of award-winning daily news production, as well as local programming such as parades, in-field newscasts, and special event coverage. This includes managing all aspects of the production department including budgets, staffing, FCC compliance, and quality standards. The role also acts as a liaison between the engineering, news and creative services departments, requiring exceptional communication and collaboration skills. Hands-on ability to plan, manage, train and grow production technical staff experience and capabilities on all operating systems within the department is essential.

Technical or Bachelor’s degree in Digital Electronics, Broadcasting or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience. Minimum five years experience in live production environments, including fixed and robotic cameras, control room switchers, audio, lighting and field production equipment. High proficiency with computers and IT background a plus. Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability