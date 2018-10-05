Work For Us

Producer

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 03:27 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 03:27 PM EDT

WOOD TV is a strong market leader with a tradition of winning and we’re looking for a dynamic newscast producer ready to break the mold. We want someone who is an excellent conversational writer and clear thinker who can make quick decisions based on what news is the most urgent and important to our viewers. You should be creative, highly organized and understand that television news today is an experience that informs and entertains our audience on all platforms.

If you’re someone who wants a “laid-back” atmosphere and a slow and steady pace, or who wants to avoid challenges, you may be more comfortable elsewhere.

College degree or equivalent newsroom/journalistic experience required; prior daily news producing preferred.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.
Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.
EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

